Beeville Police Chief announced retirement after 33 years

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Beeville Police Chief Joe Trevino has decided to retire after serving that city for some 33 years.

Trevino said he began working for the Beevile Water Department at the age of 18. He then went to work for the street department and began taking night classes to become a policeman.

After 16 years on the force he became chief and now after 10 years, he says he is ready to try something else.

Trevino's last day on the job will be March 17. Assistant Police Chief Richard Cantu will take over on an interim basis until a new chief is brought in.

