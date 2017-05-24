Beeville residents dealing with damage after overnight storm

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The National Weather Service sent a team to the Beeville area Wednesday to try and determine if it was straight line winds or a tornado that hit the area Tuesday night.

It was around 8 p.m.Tuesday when the storm, packing 80-90 mile per hour winds, blew through the area. Trees were blown down along with roofs and entire structures.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson paid a visit to Beeville Wednesday to find out just how much damage was done to their area.

