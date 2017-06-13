Beeville triple murder trial opening delayed

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - In Beeville, the capital murder trial was set to begin Tuesday for the first of three suspects in a triple homicide. 38-year-old "Pres" Martinez is on trial for the shooting deaths of Rosalinda Posada, Marc Fuentes, and Barry Garcia.

Opening statements were abruptly delayed Tuesday after prosecutors heard that one of the witnesses in the case, Roxanne May, had gone missing.

Investigators were even more concerned after a woman's dead body was found in Victoria Tuesday. They feared it could be their missing witness. It turns out it was unrelated to this case. Two previous witnesses in this case have died mysteriously. One was shot in the head, and the other died from an overdose.

Opening statements are now set for 9 AM Wednesday morning.

