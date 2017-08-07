KIII
Close

Beloved Calallen coach passes away

The Calallen Wildcats are mourning the loss of long-time assistant coach Jim Cliburn.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:19 AM. CDT August 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Cliburn served as a part of Phil Danaher's coaching staff for 29-years before retiring. Family and friends say the former assistant coach was battling cancer. Cliburn was 70-years-old.
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories