Benavides Driver Charged with Smuggling Illegal Immigrants

KIII 9:00 AM. CST February 12, 2017

SAN DIEGO (KIII NEWS) - A Benavides woman is accused of smuggling illegal immigrants in her vehicle.  The woman who has been identified as 44 year old Nora Cavazos was arrested after a traffic stop early Friday morning according to the Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez.  Deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 6:30 in the morning on February 11th with in the city of San Diego.  After a brief interview, deputies determined Cavazos was transporting illegal immigrants from Equador.  Cavazos was arrested and charged with Smuggling of Persons and is currently in the Duval County Jail.

