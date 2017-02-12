Benavides Driver Charged with Smuggling Illegal Immigrants

SAN DIEGO (KIII NEWS) - A Benavides woman is accused of smuggling illegal immigrants in her vehicle. The woman who has been identified as 44 year old Nora Cavazos was arrested after a traffic stop early Friday morning according to the Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez. Deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 6:30 in the morning on February 11th with in the city of San Diego. After a brief interview, deputies determined Cavazos was transporting illegal immigrants from Equador. Cavazos was arrested and charged with Smuggling of Persons and is currently in the Duval County Jail.

