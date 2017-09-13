Benefit concert to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief will take place on Friday, September 22 at the Frank Erwin Center from 7pm-11pm, and broadcast on 11 TEGNA stations and stream internationally on YouTube.com/Texas Strong from 9-10 p.m. CT. The largest live concert benefit in Texas will feature exclusive performances and rare collaborations from Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Ryan Bingham, Ha*Ash, and multiple special guests. The evening will include special appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Dan Rather, Renée Zellweger, Luke Wilson, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo, and many more. Charlie Sexton will serve as Music Director, with Asleep at the Wheel sitting in as the house band. Tickets for the four-hour live concert will go on sale Wednesday, September 13 at 3 p.m. Click here to learn more.

As the exclusive statewide broadcaster, TEGNA will air “Texas Strong: Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” without commercial interruption across their 11 Texas stations, reaching more than 80% of the state.

