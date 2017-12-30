Benefit event for Brenda Lee

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A mother, sister, daughter, aunt and cousin is being remembered today.

That woman, 41-year-old Brenda Lee, was killed in a DWI crash in the early hours of December 23, 2017. Her two sons were also in the car but survived, they are recovering from multiple surgeries at a local hospital.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered at a local auto shop to raise money for Lee's family. Volunteers cooked several barbecue meals for purchase to raise money. The money will go directly to Lee's sons and any other expenses related to her passing.

The event is at Leal Brother's Custom Paint and Body Shop, located at 4533 Kostoryz Rd., until 6 P.M. Saturday night.

