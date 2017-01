CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - OffRoad Outlaws hosted a benefit for the loss of 4-year-old Aidyn Gonzales, who was killed in a 6 car accident on IH-37 earlier this week. They sold turkey leg plates for $8 at Alamo Tire on 10668 Leopard St. All the money will go to his funeral expenses.

