Benefit held for Corpus Christi native killed in Houston shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police in Houston are investigating the shooting of 17-year-old Corpus Christi native Joseph Reyes.

The shooting happened Thursday evening, two days after Joseph graduated from a Houston High School.

Reyes was shot one time in the head.

His mother said she tried to help her son before an ambulance arrived, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Reyes's family said he had so many goals after graduating.

Stacy Reyes, Joseph's aunt said that this just situation just can't be real.

His father Victor Reyes said, "we're not supposed to be burying our children".

Houston police are still investigating.



