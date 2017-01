CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A barbecue benefit will be held today for 26-year-old Sonny Lemos.

Lemos was killed just before midnight on Sunday after he crashed his vehicle into a home on Horne Rd.

Barbecue plates will be sold for $7.00 at 526 South Staples St. to help the family with funeral expenses.

