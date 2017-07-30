Benefit raises money for young boy who lost his mother in a traffic accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Back in May of this year a 23-year-old mother was killed in a rollover accident on Ocean Drive. Jennifer Parker was the driver of the vehicle. She left behind a young boy.

Sunday her family and friends gathered outside Rockit's on Chaparral Street to sell BBQ plates and raises funds to help that young boy.

Live music, a raffle, and a silent auction were also part of the benefit.

