KIII
Close

Benefit raises money for young boy who lost his mother in a traffic accident

Back in May of this year a 23-year-old mother was killed in a rollover accident on Ocean Drive. Jennifer Parker was the driver of the vehicle. She left behind a young boy.

KIII STAFF , KIII 6:35 PM. CDT July 30, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Back in May of this year a 23-year-old mother was killed in a rollover accident on Ocean Drive. Jennifer Parker was the driver of the vehicle. She left behind a young boy. 
 
Sunday her family and friends gathered outside Rockit's on Chaparral Street to sell BBQ plates and raises funds to help that young boy. 
 
Live music, a raffle, and a silent auction were also part of the benefit. 
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories