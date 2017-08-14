Benefit supporting new and expecting families in need

The BBQ, Boots, and Babies benefit dinner will kick off this Saturday, August 19th from 6 -9 PM at the Ranch at San Patricio. The pregnancy center gives help, classes, and information to expecting and new mothers. The center also hope to raise enough funds to expand their services to include help for even expecting fathers. Tickets for the benefit are only $25, for more information click here.

