Benefit to cover funeral costs of one-year-old crash victim

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A benefit will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday to help pay for a funeral for one-year-old Royalty Coleman, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Everhart Monday.

Coleman was in his stroller being pushed across the street when police said a pickup truck sped by and struck the child. The driver of that truck did not stop.

Burger plates will be for sale during the benefit, which will be held at Port-a-Trim Auto Service at 1101 Horne Road. They will also deliver to schools and businesses.

All proceeds and donations will go to funeral and burial services.

