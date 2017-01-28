Benefit to Cover Funeral Expenses for 4 Year Old Boy

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Today you will be able to help a local family who is grieving over the loss of a four year old boy.

The young victim, Aidyn Gonzales passed away following a traffic accident this past week. The accident happened on I-37 near Callicoate Road. 4 year old Aidyn Gonzales was in the backseat of his mother's car when police say a pick up truck slammed into the back of their vehicle at high speed. It caused a chain reaction accident involving four other vehicles.

OffRoad Outlaws will be hosting an $8 turkey leg benefit for Aidyn's family. The benefit will be held today Saturday January 28 starting at 11:30 am at Alamo Tire which is located at 10668 Leopard St. Money raised will help cover funeral expenses.

