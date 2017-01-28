Benefit to Cover Funeral Expenses for 4 Year Old Boy

KIII
CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Today you will be able to help a local family who is grieving over the loss of a four year old boy.
The young victim, Aidyn Gonzales passed away following a traffic accident this past week.  The accident happened on I-37 near Callicoate Road.  4 year old Aidyn Gonzales was in the backseat of his mother's car when police say a pick up truck slammed into the back of their vehicle at  high speed.  It caused a chain reaction accident involving four other vehicles.
OffRoad Outlaws will be hosting an $8 turkey leg benefit for Aidyn's family.  The benefit will be held today Saturday January 28 starting at 11:30 am at Alamo Tire which is located at 10668 Leopard St.  Money raised will help cover funeral expenses.  

