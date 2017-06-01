Benefits of chocolate continue to grow medically

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - "Eating chocolate is good for you" explained Dr. Surani, "as long as you eat the right type and amount." There are four reasons to consider when picking your chocolate.

(CNN) - Studies of chocolate lovers -- and even some self-proclaimed "chocoholics" -- suggest that it could lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease, help control blood sugar and slash stress, and on and on.

Research has even backed up some of the more bizarre health benefits that have been ascribed to cocoa. The Mayans used chocolate powder to relieve the runs, and in the last decade, researchers have identified possible diarrhea-blocking chemicals in chocolate. But as for prescribing cocoa to combat syphilis sores, Victorian-era doctors probably missed the mark.

