Best way to start your day? With a pep rally of course.

Flour Bluff High School threw First Edition a morning pep rally all to show how excited they are for their upcoming game!

Heather Guajardo, KIII 9:07 AM. CDT October 24, 2017

Flour Bluff High School threw us a morning pep rally all to show how excited they are for their upcoming game!

The Flour Bluff Hornets will face the Carroll Tigers Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 PM in Buc Stadium. 

They welcome the public to come out and show their support for their team. 

