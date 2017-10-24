Best way to start your day? With a pep rally of course.

Flour Bluff High School threw us a morning pep rally all to show how excited they are for their upcoming game!

The Flour Bluff Hornets will face the Carroll Tigers Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 PM in Buc Stadium.

They welcome the public to come out and show their support for their team.

