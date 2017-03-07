Beware of Spring Time Asthma Flare Ups

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The amount of people diagnosed with Asthma is on the rise, especially in children.
Learn how to avoid spring-time asthma flare ups with tips provided by the Coastal Bend Health Education Center.
Classes will be held every two weeks and begin on Wednesday March 29th from 5-7 p.m.
Learn how to:
- Identify and how to remove triggers from your home
- Help create an Asthma Action Plan
- How to administer medication
For more information or for any questions you may have, contact Selina Lopez at 361-561-8670.
