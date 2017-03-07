Beware of Spring Time Asthma Flare Ups

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The amount of people diagnosed with Asthma is on the rise, especially in children.

Learn how to avoid spring-time asthma flare ups with tips provided by the Coastal Bend Health Education Center.

Classes will be held every two weeks and begin on Wednesday March 29th from 5-7 p.m.

Learn how to:

Identify and how to remove triggers from your home

Help create an Asthma Action Plan

How to administer medication

For more information or for any questions you may have, contact Selina Lopez at 361-561-8670.

(© 2017 KIII)