Beware of Spring Time Asthma Flare Ups

Get the education about Asthma you need to keep you ahead of the changing season.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:34 AM. CST March 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The amount of people diagnosed with Asthma is on the rise, especially in children.

Learn how to avoid spring-time asthma flare ups with tips provided by the Coastal Bend Health Education Center.

Classes will be held every two weeks and begin on Wednesday March 29th from 5-7 p.m.

Learn how to: 

  • Identify and how to remove triggers from your home
  • Help create an Asthma Action Plan
  • How to administer medication

For more information or for any questions you may have, contact Selina Lopez at 361-561-8670.

(© 2017 KIII)


