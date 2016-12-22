Big grant coming to 2 South Texas high schools

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Two Coastal Bend high schools have been awared grants by Governor Greg Abbott to become innovative academies. Freer high school and West Oso early college high school will be given funds to provide educational opportunities for students that lead to direct employment in high demand occupations. Those opportunities include advanced technologies and manufacturing, aero-space and defense, and bio-technology. More than $7,000,000 dollars will be given to the Texas Education Agency to split among 19 high schools.