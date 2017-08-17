Big money for old gaming console

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - A Milwaukee man has $20,000 in cold hard cash after selling his Nintendo Video game collection. Charles Amble said it is super sad to see the empty shelves line his upstairs room. A few days ago, it was filled with 8-bit glory. Amble posted his collection on ebay asking for nearly $30,000. He ended up cutting a deal for $10,000 less. Amble started collecting as a child. He ended up with a collection of around 750 games across three Nintendo platforms.

