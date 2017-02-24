Bike lane construction

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local cyclists are concerned over a City Council discussion this week wondering if bike paths are worth the money.

Kiii Reporter Brian Burns looked into the situation.

Jeff Pollack, the director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization said that since the change in council, several members may be unaware of the public hearings and the work of the bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee.

Those hearings helped develop a city-approved master plan to include bike paths in street reconstruction

City staff explained most of the 2012, 2014 bond projects involving street reconstruction currently include bike paths mainly in the form of enlarged sidewalks behind the curb.

Taking the bike lanes out of the street saves about a half million dollars a mile.

Cyclists said they do not want to do away with bike paths.

