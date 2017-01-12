Bill blocking wind turbines near airbases
Congressman Blake Farenthold introduced Tuesday a bill to limit the construction or alterations of wind turbines near a military airbases or airfields. It's called H.R. 403, the "Ensuring the Safety of Our Military Aviators Act of 2017."
