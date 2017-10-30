Bird Island Basin boat ramp continues to remain closed

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The impact of Hurricane Harvey is still being felt out on Padre Island with Monday's announcement that Bird Island Basin boat ramp is still closed.

Repairs continue on the structure and boaters are being adviced to use the launch area next to the docks.

No word yet on how long repairs will take on the boat ramp.

