Bird Island Basin road closed for paving

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you plan on traveling to Bird Island Basin on the Padre Island National Seashore any time soon, there is some road work you need to be aware of.

Bird Island Basin Road, the main road into that area, is in the process of being paved. Because the road is narrow, and the equipment being used for the project takes up much of the space, the road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and also March 15-16.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on those days.

The Bird Island Basin campground and boat ramp will still be open, however all campers and boat users will need to be there before 7 a.m. and will not be able to drive out of the area until after 4:30 p.m.

