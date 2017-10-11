Birdies for the Blind fundraiser set to help with Harvey repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The annual charity golf scramble has become a favorite among our STLB friends. With the temperatures starting to cool off and the beauty of the most prestigious golf course in the area, Birdies for the Blind is a sought after destination to visit. Spend Friday, November 3, 2017 with the STLB and take part in an event that’s sure to make your “must do” list for the year. You can network and promote your business while enjoying a great day on the course! Multiple sponsorship levels are available and proceeds help make a significant difference in the lives of those who are blind or visually impaired as well as repairs to buildings damaged during Hurricane Harvey. Click here to learn more. Or call 361-693-6183.

