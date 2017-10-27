Birdies for the Blind is One Week Away! Hurry and Sign Up!

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Birdies for the Blind is an annual golf tournament that benefits the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind.

This non-profit organization assists with South Texans who are blind or visually impaired be employed, educated and empowered.

The tournament is on Friday November 3rd. There is still room for 10 teams to sign up!

Visit their website if you are interested in participating! http://www.stlb.net/

---------------------------------------------

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV