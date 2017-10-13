Bishop Garriga students hold breast cancer awareness walk

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students at Bishop Garriga Middle School went for a nice stroll on Friday, but not to enjoy the weather. They were taking a break from class to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Any student who wanted to wear pink or blue jeans just had to donate $1 to the American Cancer Society. After the walk everyone gathered for a small presentation and a photo.

