Bishop police investigate death at alleged marijuana grow facility

BISHOP (KIII NEWS) - The Bishop Police Department is working with Texas Rangers to investigate a shooting death that occurred Thursday evening in the 500 block of East Joyce.

Police said it was around 5 p.m. when they responded to a call of a shooting at the residence. There they found the body of 26-year-old Evan Frost with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Inside the residence, Bishop police said they found a sizeable amount of marijuana and a grow system.

One nieghbor told 3News the entire street was blocked off until nearly 1:30 a.m. Friday after the shooting. She said she never met the residents of the home, and that crime is rare in their neighborhood.

"There was a crowd and eight police vehicles," neighbor Pamela Charles said. "Real calm. Nobody was doing anything."

The Nueces County Medical Examiner said Frost had a gunshot wound, but his official cause of death has yet to be determined.

© 2017 KIII-TV