Bittersweet moments for Windsor Park Elementary

Today marks the last day of school for the students of Windsor Park. Students and staff say goodbye to the building as it will be demolished for a new and improved one. The new school will be a two story eco-friendly school with xeriscape landscape which helps conserve water. Until the new school is finished the students and staff will be temporally located at the old Calk Elementary.
