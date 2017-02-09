Black History Month profile: Sylvia Tyron Oliver

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In today's Black History Month profile we introduce you to Sylvia Ann Tryon Oliver who is a Corpus Christi native.

The fourth of 10 children, Oliver graduated from Moody High School before moving on to Del Mar College to earn credits towards her degree in Sociology at Corpus Christi State University --now the Island University. Sylvia began her professional career at Sears Roebuck in the Northeast, then later Southwestern Bell. After becoming a victim of corporate downsizing, Sylvia opened up a shop in New Jersey called Creatively Enough: Sylvia's Specialty Shop specializing in travel gift packs.

She returned to Corpus Christi in 1999 acting as a caregiver to her mother before she passed away in 2013. Sylvia's entrepreneurial spirit has guided her through her career as the Corpus Christi Oveal Williams Senior Center Supervisor, Director of the RSVP Senior Volunteer Program and later as President and CEO of the Black Chamber of Commerce where she continues to this day to guide the non-profit.

Sylvia serves on multiple boards and committees, is active with the Juneteenth Coalition, USO, and Higher Education Task Force. She plans to continue her work helping the elderly and youth.

Sylvia says she is most proud of her daughter who lives in Tallahassee, Florida working on her PhD.

