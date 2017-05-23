Blood Center hosting blood drive in Best Buy parking lot

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend Blood Center is holding a last-minute blood drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday in the Best Buy parking lot on SPID.

The Blood Center supplies 20 medical facilities in a 10-county area, and these events help keep up with the high demand. Wednesday's event will not only help locally, but will also help M.D. Anderson in Houston.

Bring a valid form of ID and make sure you eat a good meal before you donate.

