CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A blown transformer at Holly and Airline caused a power outage Tuesday morning for more than 5,800 American Electric Power Texas customers in Corpus Christi.

Reported outages occurred on Rodd Field Road, Meadow Oaks and other areas on the southside of town. The power was restored just before 9 a.m.

