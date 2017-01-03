Blue Angel jet touches down at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you happened to hear a roar in the skies over the Coastal Bend Tuesday afternoon, it came from a special visitor that touched down at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

One of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angel jets landed there Tuesday, all in preparation for the big Wings Over South Texas Air Show, which will be held in the spring at NAS-CC.

The free airshow is happening April 1-2 and the U.S. Navy's premier flight demonstration team, The Blue Angels, will be the highlight of the event.

