CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Pilots with the Blue Angels will be at N.A.S. Corpus Christi this afternoon to conduct a fly over the city. The visit is part of the crews winter preperation for the annual Wings Over South Texas Air Show.

Today's flyover will take place at 3 p.m.

This year's air show will be April 1-2 at the Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi.