Board of Judges discuss need for court reporters

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County court system has had a problem attracting and keeping court reporters because of low pay, and recently the Board of Judges and County Commissioners agreed to a deal to cut two positions in exchange for pay raises for all court reporters.

That did not sit well with one judge, and that was why the Board of Judges held a special meeting Monday.

"Everybody can agree we are in a court reporter crisis," District Judge Guy Williams said. "If we don't get court reporters in Nueces County, we are on the verge of shutting courts down."

For the past two years, the County has been unable to fill all of its roving court reporter positions. Back in February, the board voted to ask the Nueces County Commissioner's Court to cut two of the positions in exchange for giving all court reporters a raise.

"The Board of Judges and part of this proposal agreed we would in effect reduce our official court reporters, additional court reporters, from four to two to in effect meet the commissioner's halfway on this proposal," District Judge Sandra Watts said.

Williams had decided to leave before that discussion and vote.

"We knew at $46,000 a year for court reporters here that we wouldn't either be able to hire one or as soon as they get hired they'd drive across the bridge to San Patricio for $25,000 more," District Judge Missy Medary said.

The Commissioners agreed to the deal.

Williams said he never knew about all of this until recently. So the meeting was called to reaffirm that everyone was still in agreement about losing two court reporter positions but gaining raises for the rest of the reporters to keep the County competitive in the job market.

The judges voted. Seven voted for, and Williams voted against.

