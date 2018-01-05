CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In January, as the holiday season comes to a close, the annual Boars Head and Yule Log Festival gears up to celebrate the new year with reflections on the Christmas story.

The Boars Head Festival is free and open to the public and takes place at 3, 5, and 7 p.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church located at 3401 Santa Fe Street. The program will celebrate their 36th annual event and each year over 100 people are involved in the pageant.

"The Christmas season really starts on Christmas day. The way I tell people is think about the song, 'The 12 days of Christmas'. Well, the 12th day of Christmas is an epiphany. It's 12 days after Christmas, and that's when historically or traditionally the three kings came," said Trey McCampbell, Chair of the Boars Head Guild. "It really is the ultimate ah-ha about the gift of the Christ child, and worshiping, and the symbolism of God's gift to us and how we give to others."

The group will also accept canned goods which will be given to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

