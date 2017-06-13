Boaters warned of shallow areas along Packery Channel

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi and U.S. Coast Guard are warning boaters that increased shoaling in resulting in shallow conditions in some areas of the Packery Channel, meaning boaters should use caution when navigating the channel.

Officials said boaters should be careful when navigating the entire channel from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway to the Gulf and in particular in the Deposition Basin (boat ramp area) to the end of the channel at the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Conrad Blucher Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, which monitors the Packery Channel, increased shoaling is usually seasonal and happens during the summer, but a mild winter season meant less sand removal, causing a peak in shoaling early.

This means there's high potential that there will be continued shoaling over the summer months, so boaters -- use caution.

