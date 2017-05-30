Bob Hall Pier drowning victim identified

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the victim in Sunday's drowning near Bob Hall Pier.

According to the Caller Times, 35-year old Subodh Tandular was visiting from out of town when he was found unresponsive at beach marker 250.

Authorities say the man went missing around 4:30 Sunday before before found minutes later.

The cause of death has not been confirmed but the M.E. suspects drowning.

© 2017 KIII-TV