Bob Hall Pier drowning victim identified

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the victim in Sunday's drowning near Bob Hall Pier.
According to the Caller Times, 35-year old Subodh Tandular was visiting from out of town when he was found unresponsive at beach marker 250.
Authorities say the man went missing around 4:30 Sunday before before found minutes later.
The cause of death has not been confirmed but the M.E. suspects drowning.
