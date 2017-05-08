Body believed to be of missing fisherman recovered

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A tragic update on the search for a missing fisherman who was last seen near Copano Bay.

The Caller Times is reporting that the body of 53-year-old Kevin Ferrell was recovered just after 8pm. A friends of Ferrell who was on the recover boat identified the body.

The experienced fisherman took his boat out around 12:30pm Saturday afternoon. The vessel was later found with it's engine idle, and no sign of Ferrell.

The investigation into what led to this tragedy is ongoing.

© 2017 KIII-TV