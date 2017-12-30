Body discovered along Padre Island National Seashore



A body of a man has been discovered at the Padre Island National Seashore.

According to Kleberg County officials , the body of a 60-year-old man was discovered yesterday just after 5:00 p.m., 2 miles south of the Malaquite Beach Visitor Center. Investigators on the scene say the victim has severe blunt force trauma to his head and several lacerations to his body.

The man's body has since been transported to the Nueces County's Medical Examiners Office. An autopsy is currently pending. Officers on the scene did discover the victims truck nearby.

As of this morning that man's name has not been released.

