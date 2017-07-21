Body discovered by Border Patrol in Falfurrias

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Brooks County Sheriff's Office contacted U.S. Border Patrol and told them about the discovery of a body on a ranch near Falfurrias Thursday.

Border Patrol agents, Sheriff's Deputies and a Justice of the Peace went out to investigate responded to the report.

There the judge pronounced the subject deceased.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity by calling 800-863-9382.

