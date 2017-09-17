Body found at Padre Island National Seashore

PADRE ISLAND (KIII NEWS) - According to a recent release from Patrick Gamman with the National Seashore, an individual originally reported missing was found dead on the beach Sunday morning around 9:15 AM.

On Saturday night, the individual was reported missing to the National Park Service around 10:30 PM. Park Rangers began a search and rescue operation.

The investigation is being conducted by the Kenedy County Sheriff's department and Nueces County Medical Examiner. Since the body was found on federal land, Gamman says the FBI will be a part of the case.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released to the public.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

© 2017 KIII-TV