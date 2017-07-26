Body found at public park in Riviera, Texas

RIVIERA (KIII NEWS) - Kleberg County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found at a public park in Riviera, Texas.
It was around 8 a.m. Wednesday when they got a call about the body discovered inside a bathroom at the Gumesindo de la Rosa Park. The victim was said to be in his 20s.
Authorities said a Kleberg County maintenance worker found the body.
Autopsy results from the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office are still pending.
