Body found of Padre Island identified as man from New Braunfels

KLEBERG COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Authorities have identified the man whose body was found Friday evening on the Kleberg County side of the Padre Island National Seashore.

According to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, officers were called out at around 6:20 p.m. Friday to a location about two-and-a-half miles south of the Malaquite Pavilion. Park Rangers had located the body of a 60-year-old man and secured the scene until officers could arrive.

The body was taken to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office and identified as that of 60-year-old Kevin Francis O'Toole of New Braunfels, Texas.

O'Toole's death is still under investigation.

