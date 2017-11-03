Body found Wednesday confirmed to be missing elderly man

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Authorities confirmed Friday afternoon that the body found earlier this week in Robstown is that of 77-year-old Jose Garcia, who had been missing for a week.

The confirmation came after Garcia's family had been pressing the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office for more information. They had already been told there was a 90-percent chance that the body was that of their missing loved one.

Garcia had been missing from the Corpus Christi area for about a week. He was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Walmart in Calallen, where he was reportedly dropped off by Robstown police. His body was found 18 miles from that location, in a ditch behind a McDonalds in Robstown, and his family is questioning authorities as to why he was dropped off at a Walmart in the first place.

The family still questions why more was not done to help their loved one.

"If he was left in Walmart and my sister-in-law looked into it. That's 18 miles possibly where he was found, and I was just there at that McDonalds the day before yesterday and I left a flyer," his nephew Hector Garcia said earlier this week.

Hector believes the incident should be a call to arms to prevent this from happening to another senior citizen.

