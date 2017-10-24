Body identified, believed to be that of missing barge worker

Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Kleberg County Sheriff's Department identified 26-year-old Dujour Vanterpool as the body that washed up Tuesday morning on beach marker 191.

The Sheriff's Department believes that Vanterpool is one of the crew members missing from Friday's barge explosion near Port Aransas.

Vanterpool went missing after the explosion while the U.S. Coast Guard went for a search and recovery mission after the blast.

© 2017 KIII-TV