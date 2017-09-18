Bond increased for driver suspected of killing elderly pedestrian

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 214th District Court Judge Ina Klein has increased the bond for a man accused of causing an accident that led to the death of a 74-year-old woman over the weekend.

34-year-old Cody Callison was arrested and charged with intoxication assault after he allegedly ran over 74-year-old Cordie Gilmore.

Callison was given a $25,000 bond, but after learning of Gilmore's death, the court raised his bond to $100,000.

However, if Callison is able to make bond, he still would not be able to get out of jail. The judge also gave him no bond on an unrelated case that he failed to show up for a few months ago.

Another hearing is set for next week.

