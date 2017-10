CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Get your flu shot at this year's Boo the Flu festival!

The festivities will begin at 8 a.m. and will go on until 2 p.m. at 1702 Horne Rd.

Enjoy free food, games, and live entertainment.

The flu clinic is $20 per shot or free for children who qualify under Texas Vaccines for Children program.

To find out if you qualify, call 361-826-7200.

