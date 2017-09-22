Book launch party planned for latest Chews Wisely and iConquer: Ubuntu

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Zoya Surani with iConquer joined First Edition to explain the motivation for creating a new healthy eating book for children.

Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. meet up with the Chews Wisely crew of iConquer: Ubuntu and learn how healthy eating is being taught to those with visual and auditory challenges. They are hosting a book launch at La Retama Library on 805 Comanche St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78401. Click here to learn more about the non-profit.

