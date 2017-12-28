Border Patrol agent shot while patrolling Rio Grande by boat

BROWNSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent in Brownsville is recovering from a gunshot wound after authorities said he was shot Wednesday by a small-caliber weapon from across the Rio Grande River.

The agent was patrolling the river by boat when he was shot. He was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

