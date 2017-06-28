Border Patrol Agents seize large amounts of marijuana

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Laredo Sector Border Patrol seized over 2,000 lbs of marijuana.

The first seizure took place on June 23.

Agents at the Border Patrol Checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35 encountered a U-Haul truck at the primary lane.

The driver was questioned regarding his immigration status and consented to further inspection.

An inspection of the cargo area revealed anomalies.

The Border Patrol canine was brought in and alerted to agents.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 44 bundles of marijuana concealed inside cardboard boxes. The marijuana was estimated to have a value of $1,300,000.

Agents seized 1,731.71 pounds of marijuana and the driver, a United States citizen, was arrested. The driver, vehicle and marijuana were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The second seizure took place on June 24.

In Zapata, Texas, agents saw a suspicious white Ford F-150 on Highway 83 and attempted a to stop the vehicle. When agents approached the vehicle it drove away and was later found abandoned with 49 bundles of marijuana in the cab and bed of the truck.

Border Patrol agents seized 1,101.76 pounds of marijuana with an estimated value of $881,408.

No arrests were made and the marijuana and the vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

